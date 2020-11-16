‘Kevin!!!!!!!!’ Home Alone Turns 30 Years Old Today!!

Raise a glass of Pepsi!

Home Alone officially turns 30 years old today!

Yes it was 30 years ago on November 16th 1990 that the Christmas classic starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister hit the big screen. After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and all of a sudden thinks his wish to have no family has suddenly come true! But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister mansion, and that he alone must protect it!

The film became the highest-grossing film of 1990, taking in half a billion dollars worldwide!

Not only that, but the film made parents around the world feel better about losing their own children. Hey if you’re gonna have a herd of them, you’re bound to lose one or two!

I must’ve watched Home Alone a thousand times growing up. One of my favourite scenes to this day is when Kevin pretends to throw a party at his house to ward off the bad guys, making real-life size cardboard cutouts of James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, and other celebrities that can be seen from the street dancing around the living room – really if you think of it, it’s the perfect idea to still party it up during the pandemic! Plus unlike your friends, these ones don’t hoove all your food and drink all your booze!

– Vanessa xox

Insta: @VanessaYbarra77