Langley man’s story of fleeing massive condo fire

The sky was a giant plume of smoke in Langley on Friday where a huge condo fire broke out in the Madison Place apartment complex forcing residents to flee with pretty much the shirt off their back.



One of those people was Tyler Tellier and his girlfriend who only had time to grab their dog and cat! (Thank goodness the fur babies made it out ok!)

Listen to Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra’s interview with Tyler on the couple’s dramatic flee from the building and what it’s been like to have the community step up to support them through such a difficult time.

SK Market Sales has also created a Facebook page accepting clothing and personal items for residents – with hundreds of items pouring in over the weekend.

At last report there were no deaths or major injuries in the fire.