Leslie and Scooter chat with Surrey man who took down white supremacist poster at SkyTrain station

Leslie and Scooter chat with Surrey man who took down white supremacist poster at SkyTrain station

By October 27, 2020Leslie & Scooter

A Metro Vancouver commuter says he was confronted by a man who put up a white supremacy poster at Surrey Central Station on Monday.

Ranil Prasad was getting off the bus when he spotted the man sticking the poster to the side of a porta-potty just after 3 pm. When Prasad stopped to read the poster, he realized it was a white supremacy poster calling BC the “most anti-white place on earth.”

After snapping a photo, Prasad ripped the problematic poster off the porta-potty. As he was walking away, the man who put the poster there accosted him.

Leslie and Scooter spoke with Ranil this morning.  Listen below

 