Leslie and Scooter chat with Surrey man who took down white supremacist poster at SkyTrain station

A Metro Vancouver commuter says he was confronted by a man who put up a white supremacy poster at Surrey Central Station on Monday.

Ranil Prasad was getting off the bus when he spotted the man sticking the poster to the side of a porta-potty just after 3 pm. When Prasad stopped to read the poster, he realized it was a white supremacy poster calling BC the “most anti-white place on earth.”

After snapping a photo, Prasad ripped the problematic poster off the porta-potty. As he was walking away, the man who put the poster there accosted him.

