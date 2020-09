We are one week away from back to school in our Province and as the days count down, the anxiety for many is ramping up.

A Surrey high school teacher is among those with concerns, despite all her efforts to try and do what she can to make her classroom as safe as possible.

Lizanne Foster says she’s struggling to accept how her class is safe when standard COVID-19 distancing is not possible.

Leslie and Scooter caught up with Lizanne Thursday morning