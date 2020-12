On Britney Spears’ birthday, we’re the lucky ones.

In honor of the pop sensation’s 39th year on this planet, RCA Records has posted a previously unreleased song called “Swimming in the Stars.”

Recorded as part of Spears’ most recent project, 2016’s “Glory,” the track is available on streaming services and can be purchased as part of a limited-edition vinyl exclusively sold at Urban Outfitters.

We are loving it! Take a listen below