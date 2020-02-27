Mamas for Mamas Executive Coordinator Andrea and North Delta Resource Coordinator Celena came by Pulse FM with supporting sponsor Randy Mann this week. Mamas for Mamas is a registered national non-profit that supports low-income families and families in crisis.

This group provides resources such as counselling support and items like toys and baby supplies to families in need.

Started in Kelowna in 2014, the group has grown by leaps and bounds. They now have groups in the Lower Mainland with a strictly online presence at the moment, but they’re aiming to open an office this year in the Surrey/North Delta area.

Here are some of the upcoming events supporting families:

Clothing Swaps:

Children and adult items, refreshments & giveaways.

If you’re bringing clothes to donate, please come before 10AM

March 7th, 10-12:30pm

Cedar Park Church, 5300 44th ave, Ladner

April 18th, 10-12:30pm

New Hope Church, 11833 88th ave, North Delta

On May 30 there will be a diaper drive where you can donate diapers, wipes, formula and help fill Randy Mann’s truck to the brim!

You can help by donating clothes and supplies to the clothing swaps or donating online and making a difference in our community!