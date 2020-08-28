Map Shows More than 500 Cases of COVID-19 in Surrey since Pandemic Hit

A new detailed map released by the provincial government Thursday shows Surrey has had more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit.

Granted the city is the second largest in the Lower Mainland but still, between January – July 31st of this year there have been 521 confirmed cases – close to 15% of all cases in BC.

Surrey is not the municipality with the highest number of cases on the map, however. The City of Vancouver is subdivided into six different regions. Added together, the total number of cases in the city at the end of July was 716, almost 20 per cent of all cases in B.C. as of July 31.

Henry is quick to point out the numbers represent how many residents have come down with COVID-19, not where they actually caught it.

Other info:

In the Fraser Health region, Surrey has had the most cases, followed by Abbotsford at 454, Mission at 158 and Langley at 138.

The data does not include cases from Aug. 1 onward, which has seen a spike in cases.

Regardless of how young and healthy you feel you are, wear a mask and stay within six feet of one another to protect yourself and others!

To view the map in more detail, click here.