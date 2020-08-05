Mask or No Mask – You Can’t Hide Bad Breath!

Has wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic made you suddenly realize you have bad breath? Well, bad news – if you can smell if, then your breath stinks and the people you’ve come in contact with are victims of your bad breath! Beside the fact that you likely won’t be getting that kiss or invited into close quarters – having bad breath can be a sign of many health issues!

Before you rush to brush your teeth – here are the top 5 reasons why you may be breathing out stank breath:

1 – You’re not brushing right

Yes, poor dental care is a leading cause of bad breath. When food is trapped between your teeth and under your gums, bacteria get busy breaking it down, leaving behind putrid gases that smell like rotten eggs or worse – not that there is much worse! So, make sure that you brush AND floss twice a day!

2- You ate or drank something that stinks Alcohol, coffee, garlic, fish, eggs, onions, spicy food – the foods we eat can easily cause bad breath. Many of the foods that contribute to stinky breath do so by releasing sulfides. Sulfur, as you know, smells like rotten eggs. refer to tip #1 after eating stinky foods! 3 – You give in to your sweet tooth Before you plop that next sugary candy, cake or cookie in your mouth, remember you are going to hear from the bacteria that live in your mouth. For them, sugar is a super-food, and boy, do they have a party gobbling it down, leaving a stink behind. 4 – You’re on a low-carb diet. Eating a lot of protein and few carbs forces your body into ketosis, when your system begins to burn fat cells for energy. This has been a bad breath fad for the last couple years, so, if you are stuck on a keto lifestyle make sure to drink lots of water to flush the keytones out of your body.

5 -You’re a mouth breather.

At night, saliva production is decreased, which is why many of us wake up with a rotten taste (and smell) in our mouths, even after diligent brushing and flossing. So, if you tend to breathe out of your mouth through out the day pay attention to the dry mouth and keep hydrated!!