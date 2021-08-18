MASSEY TUNNEL UPGRADE

BC’s current NDP government is expected to give an update on the George Massey Tunnel Project very soon. BC Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is expected to make an announcement today (Wednesday, August 18th) at 11:30am.

NDP is saying that the replacement plan is a top priority but that promise is not translated into the budget and/or plans being released.

The original plan that came about in 2017 was supposed to replace the tunnel with 10 lanes, however that plan was cancelled. NDP announced a 2 year delay in 2018, and then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed any new construction even further.

With elections right around the corner, many are speculating that the NDP is delaying the replacement project due to timing as it would be beneficial to present the project as an election promise.

“If the Liberals are eyeing seats in the Delta region — I think they might be — then they might be tempted to support this project. I think the people of the region would probably prefer a bridge rather than a tunnel” said Hamish Telford, a political scientist with the University of the Fraser Valley. (via CityNews)

Massey Tunnel is an outdated structure that is always backed up during rush hour, contributing to one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the Lower Mainland. Commuters are hopeful for a solution to their daily struggle.