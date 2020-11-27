Mental Health, Small Business Closures & How To Look At The Bright Side During COVID-19 – Taylor Dolan, Dance Artist & Educator, Covers It All!

Today I talked to my good friend Taylor who is a Dance Artist and Educator here in the Lower Mainland. Dance is an industry that has been affected greatly by COVID-19 and Taylor wanted to use her voice to share the struggle that so many youth, artists and small businesses are facing.

We talk about youth and kids mental health in dance regarding sudden closures, lack of communication from the government, how other sports and activity can run but many female dominant activities are cut and of course some positive messages for students, families and all those who are affected by activity closures.

Take a listen to our full conversation below!

If you would like to reach out to Taylor for additional information about the dance community or for some support you can do so at the links below:

Instagram: @misstaylorgrooves

Facebook: Taylor Dolan Dance

She has also provided some links that contain more information and support:

Kids Helpline:

Youtube link with more topic info:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=MDzDtaPRnZk&feature=youtu. be&fbclid= IwAR2rlSOJfVDa6eQlsJkiqB5yToEF LbaqC9ooeJmulIxHC- TXC2MI3C4IFBE