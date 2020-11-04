Michael Buble Has Released A Personalized Christmas Playlist! Get It HERE!

Michael Buble said it so now it’s officially.. MERRY CHRISTMAS! Okay maybe not quite yet BUT he has released a personalized Christmas playlist for all you Christmas crazies out there (like me) to enjoy and help get you into the holiday spirit. The playlist, which is entitled “Christmas at Home” includes some of the singer’s most famous festive hits. This includes songs such as “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and his cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. While there’s no new Bublé titles on the list, it does include duets with other singers like Dolly Parton, Idina Menzel, Rod Stewart and Shania Twain. There’s also a live version of “Let It Snow.”

Click HERE to listen to Michael Bubles ‘Christmas At Home’ playlist