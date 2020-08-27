Miley Cyrus Is Celebrating The 7 Year Anniversary of Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 7 year anniversary of the song that really changed her career… WRECKING BALL! 7 years ago we all watched with our jaws dropped as Miley Cyrus swung half naked on a wrecking ball when we all knew her as sweet innocent Hannah Montana – which is so cool to look back on and see how she has grown as a Disney star into this amazing artist that she is today. In an interview with People Miley said ” it Feels like a lifetime ago… but somehow only yesterday” – and just a reminder this music video got over a billion views on YouTube.

Miley is still killing it now, she just released a new song and music video that she full obviously wrote herself and self directed the video, it’s called Midnight Sky and you can check it out below!