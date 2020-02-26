Missing youth found

Update: Surrey RCMP say Brayden Ritchat has been found safe and sound.

EARLIER:

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Brayden Ritchat was last seen at 7PM back on February 21st in the 108 block of 141 Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Brayden Ritchat is described as a 14-year-old Indigenous male with a light fair complexion, 5’ tall, with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes. (Please see attached photo).

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.