More arrests and charges linked to investigation of 2017 Newton shooting

Surrey RCMP would like to update the community on significant developments in the investigation of a 2017 shooting which injured an innocent bystander. In addition to charges against Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, which were announced in December, 2019, a further arrest, additional charges, and a significant seizure of evidence has taken place.

This investigation began on July 9, 2017, following a shooting that took place in the 7600 block of 147A Street. The shooting resulted in injuries to an innocent bystander, a 62-year-old woman, who was visiting Surrey from Ontario. The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit immediately took conduct of the investigation and entered into a conspiracy to commit murder investigation that involved a number of police investigative techniques.

As the investigation advanced, it expanded to include concurrent investigations in Vernon and Kelowna. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), and the Kelowna and Vernon RCMP, worked in a coordinated effort with the Surrey RCMP, obtaining numerous judicial authorizations, including a search warrant for a residence in Kelowna. As a result of the combined investigations, police located and seized: cells phones, approximately $177,000, significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and ketamine, as well as six firearms.

On January 30, 2020, charges were laid against Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, Tien Roy Mai Dang, and Noah Didhra. Each of these men are facing fifteen separate charges including: Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of the proceeds of crime; and Possession of a Firearm.

Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris has been in-custody since his arrest on December 11, 2019, and Tien Mai Dang was arrested on January 30, 2020, without incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Noah Didhra and police are actively looking to arrest him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP. Noah Didhra is described as a 21-year-old, South Asian man, 5’10” tall, 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. (Please see attached photo.)

“Projects of this size and complexity take a significant amount of time, resources and specialized skills,” says Superintendent Elija Rain. “A major contributor to the advancement of this investigation was the partnerships we have with CFSEU and the RCMP in Kelowna and Vernon. We extend our gratitude to every police officer and employee whose hard work helped to bring this file to a successful conclusion.”

As the matter is now before the court there will be no further comment on the circumstances of the offence or the personal history or circumstances of any of the accused.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Didhra is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2017-93863.