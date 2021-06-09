MOVIE THEATRES SET TO OPEN AGAIN

Movie theatres in BC are getting ready to open again on June 15th after long closures due to COVID 19 restrictions.

The reopenings are part of the BC’s second stage of the restart plan that was announced on May 25th. There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the reopenings but Landmark Cinemas has begun promoting the reopening.

“We are excited to welcome Movie Lovers across British Columbia back to the big-screen, big sound moviegoing experience that you can only enjoy in theatres. We are fully prepared to provide Movie Lovers with a safe and enjoyable movie-going experience.” said Landmark CEO Bill Walker (via CityNews)

Dr. Reka Gustafson, the Deputy Public Health Officer, also hinted that things were moving in the reopening stages.

The official next phase of reopening is set to launch for next week, on Tuesday, June 15th.

There will be approved safety plans in place at all places that are reopening. Masks will be mandatory at all times, except for when one is sitting in their seat and eating or drinking.

Cineplex has not officially announced anything but it looks like they are also preparing to reopen soon, as tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, and new job postings released to accommodate reopening.