NCAA Womens Basketball Gym Facility, A Chance To TOUR With Lizzo, Mrs.Doubtfire R Rated Version Exists.. & MORE

Kylie Jenner Is Under Fire For Donating Money To A Friend And Sharing The Go Fund Me Link For Others To Contribute To… HOW DARE SHE DO A NICE THING.. See Why Some People Aren’t Happy…

Kylie Jenner drew some backlash over the weekend after seeking donations for makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s medical expenses. Following Rauda’s car accident last weekend, Jenner posted a request for her fans to contribute and gave $5,000 to the cause herself, which featured a screenshot of the Instagram Story. And she wrote this:

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel, Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

Social media trolls were livid because Kylie Jenner– the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, according to Forbes, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million – was asking fans for money…. Now here’s my stance on this. First, she didn’t ask for money, she released a link of where to donate IF people wanted to. SECOND, who are we to tell her what she does with her money? She made it, she owns it, she can do WHATEVER SHE WANTS.

This is the perfect example of trolls just finding SOMETHING to complain about

There’s An Alternative R Rated Version Of Mrs. Doubtfire Out There AND WE WANT IT RELEASED

“Mrs. Doubtfire” director Chris Columbus has confirmed the existence of an R-rated version of the beloved 1993 family film. The comedy-drama starred the late Robin Williams as a struggling actor who disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. Columbus admitted to shooting alternative scenes, after a viral tweet from the Film Facts twitter account suggested Williams had such a talent for improvisation that there were unused “PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, Columbus said that while there is no NC-17-rated version of the film — rated PG-13 on release — there are three different versions of it. According to the filmmaker, Williams — who portrayed both Daniel Hillard and his alter ego, British matriarch Euphegenia Doubtfire — would do “one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, ‘Then let me play.'” Columbus recalled doing “anywhere between 15 to 22 takes.” While some fans might be delighted by the idea of an R-rated “Mrs Doubtfire,” Columbus said that version of the movie will probably never be released. “I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version,” Columbus said. “I think that would be the best approach. “Mrs Doubtfire”, which also stars Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan and Harvey Fierstein, has earned $441.3 million at the worldwide box office. Columbus said he remains “very proud” of the movie and doesn’t wish to spoil its legacy in any way. I mean understandable… BUT GIVE IT TO US ANYWAY

Britney Spears Is Willing To Share HER Side Of The Story On HER Terms

Britney Spears is reportedly willing to share her side of her life story, but it has to be on her terms.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the pop star is grateful for the outpouring of support from fans and fellow stars in the weeks following the premiere of the New York Times–produced documentary, Framing Britney Spears, on Hulu. The public outcry for her freedom from her legal conservatorship, helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, has also inspired the singer to possibly open up about her life sometime soon, potentially with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

The source added that Spears has been feeling the love lately. “Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it’s because she’s received such tremendous support from her fans,” said the source. “The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn’t been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood.”

Lizzo Has Announced A New TV Competition Series For Full-Figured Models & Dancers To Tour With Her!

Pop superstar Lizzo will be gracing our TV screens with an electric new competition series for full-figured dancers and models. In the upcoming show contestants will compete to win a spot as a dancer and model for Lizzo.

The official description reads: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

Here is what Lizzo posted to her Instagram:

If you’re interested in applying, you can do that HERE

Following Criticism, NCAA Upgrades Weight Room For Women’s Basketball Players

Following criticism over the disparity between men’s and women’s training facilities during March Madness, the NCAA revealed an upgraded weight room Saturday for female basketball players competing in the Division I tournament.

NCAA officials apologized Friday after images and video surfaced on social media this week showing the stark differences between the women’s and men’s weight room facilities in Texas and Indiana, respectively.

The women’s tournament weight room appeared to consist of a single set of dumbbells and some yoga mats, while the men’s more-lavish tournament weight room was stocked with rows of weights and training equipment. See the video below!

After that video went viral, THINGS happened, CHANGE happened & now the women have a LEGIT gym facility