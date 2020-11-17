New BC Ferries Sign Erecting Laughs All Over Social Media

A new BC ferries sign clearly didn’t go through enough focus groups!



The pic is a cartoon drawing of the side of a man’s face wearing a mask. It’s meant to be a serious reminder for travellers to strap on a face covering on all vessels but instead its getting laughs all over social media for looking like, ahem, a part of the male anatomy, with CTV Vancouver anchors struggling to read the story on Monday night’s newscast!

There’s rumors circulating the ad was done on purpose (who knew BC Ferries was so perverse!). Whether they did or not, the ad has also made for some good one liners on Twitter, people calling the ad ‘‘mind blowing’ and ‘thanks for the tip!’

I have the most naieve mind in the world so it took me a few seconds to see “it”, but now that I have, my eyes…..you can’t UNSEE it!



All I can say is to the cheeky intern who did it, thanks for erecting the laugh we all need right now!

– Vanessa xox