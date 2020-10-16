NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: Justin Bieber & Demi Lovato

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco released a new song late last night called ‘Lonely’. The music video features Jacob Tremblay playing a young Justin Bieber, it’s a look back into his experience breaking into the music world and how lonely he was as a young artist.

Demi Lovato made a powerful performance at the Billboard Music Awards with her new song ‘Commander In Chief’, a strong message to America to get out and Vote in the Presidential Election this year. The music video is just as powerful, take a look below