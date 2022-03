Another day, another empty wallet because gas price are SOARING!!

Prices at the pump were as high as $1.949 per litre on Thursday………………

This is the highest gas prices have ever been in the Lower Mainland, and they’ve risen by 7 to 8 cents in just one day, with prices yesterday hovering around $1.869, the previous record.

Oh and by the way.. It’s going to get worse.. By this weekend gas is set to go u0 $2 per litre…

WELL who wants to start a bike club?!