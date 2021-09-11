New VAX City T-Shirts Available for Order. Proceeds are Helping Healthcare Workers.

New VAX city T-shirts are available in Vancouver and proceeds are helping healthcare workers!

Here’s what the “Vancouver is Awesome” has to say about this:

V.I.A. and the Vancity Original street wear brand have teamed up to bring you a very special take on their classic Vancity UnDMC design.

Vancity Original founder Mister Martini and V.I.A. founder Bob Kronbauer are both vaccinated against COVID-19 and worked on the concept together. Their hope is that others will take pride in doing their part while supporting a good cause; partial proceeds from the shirts sold through our website will go to charity.

Martini notes that “As a Vancity resident I am proud to be vaccinated and look forward to us working together as a community to get back to normal.”

Printed on 10 oz 100% cotton T-shirts and 15 oz 95/5 cotton/poly hoodies, $5 from the sale of each VAX CITY T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt off our website will be donated to the VGH + UBC Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response fund which “supports health care heroes on the frontline of the pandemic” in Vancouver.

The fund helps purchase equipment, technology to help isolated patients and families communicate, as well as making sure hospital staff on dedicated COVID-19 units are well fed.

Show your support for your local health-care workers and celebrate your part in helping us get out of this pandemic by pre-ordering one of these limited edition T-shirts or sweatshirts now (Vancouverisawesome.com).

