News Update for Tuesday, June 8

A new survey finds about three-quarters of Canadians think the government should order a systematic search of all grounds surrounding former Canadian residential schools for unmarked graves of Indigenous children. The online survey of over 15-hundred people by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies was done about a week after a B-C First Nation reported finding the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Eighty per cent of respondents suspect what was found in Kamloops is only the tip of the iceberg. And two-thirds of Canadians believe the churches that ran the government-funded residential schools should bear responsibility for the abuses against children
Banquet halls on the Lower Mainland are gearing up for a busy summer, with gatherings of up to 50 people set to be allowed again starting next Tuesday, June 15. One banquet hall owner says his phone has been ringing off the hook with people looking to book events in anticipation of eased restrictions. Sukh Mann, who owns Crown Palace Banquet Hall in Surrey, says his doors have been closed for nearly 15 months. “We’ve probably had over 300 phone calls over the weekend just of people trying to rearrange dates, get new party bookings, get information. It’s been very overwhelming, but let’s just see,” he said B.C.’s four-stage plan to lift restrictions is heavily dependent on case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccination rates. Currently, more than 70 per cent of eligible adults in B.C. have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Reaction has been coming in from around the world overnight to news of Sunday night’s deadly hit-and-run attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario. A pickup truck driver mowed the family down as they were out for an evening walk, killing a 74-year-old woman, her 46-year-old son, his wife, and their 15-year-old daughter, and seriously injuring their nine-year-old son. Police believe the attack was deliberate and targeted the family due to their Islamic faith. A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in the attack. Pakistan’s prime minister and foreign minister tweeted their condolences today for the loss of three generations of a Pakistani-Canadian family and their concerns about growing Islamaphobia in western countries. And London, England’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, tweeted that London stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Canada against this hate
R-C-M-P in Chilliwack are investigating two separate stabbings in the same area, one involving an 80-year-old man with dementia. Spokeswoman Sergeant Krista Vrolyk says the seemingly unprovoked incidents are extremely concerning and people should be aware of their surroundings, walk with someone else if possible, and report any suspicious activity. Police says a 58-year-old man was stabbed on a street but managed to walk to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. But the elderly man who was stabbed in the same area 45 minutes later remains in intensive care
B-C’s provincial health officer says all signs are pointing toward COVID-19 soon becoming a communicable disease like others that are managed by local public health teams. Doctor Reka Gustafson says the number of infections is declining and 72 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have now received a first dose of vaccine. The province recorded 481 cases over three days, and 12 more people have died, for a total of 1,722 fatalities from the virus. Gustafson is urging everyone who’s received an initial dose of vaccine to register for a second shot, to be administered as early as eight weeks later.