News Update for Tuesday, June 8

Pakistan’s prime minister is denouncing the attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, as an act of terror rooted in Islamophobia. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expressing concerns about growing Islamophobia in western countries. Police say a pick-up truck, driven by a 20-year-old London man, mounted a curb and struck the family as they were out for an evening walk and then drove away. A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured but is expected to survive. Police have said the family members were targeted because of their Muslim faith

A new survey finds about three-quarters of Canadians think the government should order a systematic search of all grounds surrounding former Canadian residential schools for unmarked graves of Indigenous children. The online survey of over 15-hundred people by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies was done about a week after a B-C First Nation reported finding the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Eighty per cent of respondents suspect what was found in Kamloops is only the tip of the iceberg. And two-thirds of Canadians believe the churches that ran the government-funded residential schools should bear responsibility for the abuses against children