Nominate an exceptional citizen for Province’s highest honour!

British Columbians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction in a field of endeavour benefiting people in the province or elsewhere are eligible for nomination.

British Columbians are encouraged to nominate inspiring individuals who have left a lasting legacy in their respective fields. The Order of British Columbia is one way of acknowledging those British Columbians whose extraordinary contributions and achievements have benefited B.C. and beyond.

“A nomination for the Order of British Columbia is a wonderful way to recognize the best and brightest individuals in B.C. It’s a way to thank and celebrate them for their service and mark their legacy and contributions in making our province a better place,” said Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia. “If you know someone who has made a positive impact in our province, I encourage you to nominate them.”

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent advisory council, chaired by the chief justice of British Columbia. Nominations must be received by the Honours and Awards Secretariat by Monday, April 4 to be considered for 2022.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to recognize those who are going above and beyond to make British Columbia a better place for everyone,” said Premier John Horgan. “If you know an extraordinary British Columbian who is making a difference in the lives of others, their community and our province, nominate them now for the Order of British Columbia.”

In addition to the Order of B.C., people may nominate individuals for the Province’s other honour: the Medal of Good Citizenship. The medal recognizes citizens for their exceptional long-term service and contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year-round.

