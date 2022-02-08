Oscar nominations 2022 full list

And the nominees are …

The 2022 Academy Awards are almost upon us — While the telecast is set to air on March 27 on ABC, the nominations were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on Feb. 8.

Here is the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, “Being the Rciardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Coda”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” Diane Warren

International Feature Film

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best Documentary

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

Best Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Best Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”