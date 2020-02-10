Oscars Fun Facts

With the Academy Awards held this past weekend, here are some interesting statistics we came across regarding the Oscars …

– The average cost to prepare a Hollywood actress for the Academy Awards red carpet is $3,500.

– Over 200 countries broadcast the Oscars

– Wallethub claims the cost of producing the Academy Awards is $44 million. The red carpet costs $24,700. Each Oscar statue costs around $900 to produce. Hollywood studios spend $100 million a year lobbying for awards.

– The Hollywood Reporter asked 2,021 people to name their favorite Academy Awards host. Billy Crystal topped the list with 57% followed by Ellen DeGeneres (56%), Chris Rock (51%), Kevin Hart (51%), Neil Patrick Harris (50%), Jimmy Kimmel (48%) and Seth MacFarlane (30%).

– Fox says this year’s 2020 Academy Awards gift bag is worth $148,000. It includes six vacations and spa trips, $25,000 worth of plastic surgery procedures, bulletproof doors, a 24 carat vape pen, matchmaking services, a yacht trip, a wellness retreat , CBD syrup, a bath bomb with 24 karat gold, tequila and Pepperidge Farm cookies.

(Source: Sheethappensprep.com)