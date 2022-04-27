Our Community is Being Asked for Input on the Future of Surrey’s Music Strategy

The City of Surrey has launched the Surrey Music Strategy community engagement website (engage.surrey.ca/music) where local music industry experts, musicians, business owners and residents can provide feedback on Surrey’s pre-pandemic and current music economy and we wanted to help spread the news!

Here’s the info from surrey.ca:

Surveys and other input will help create sustainable, actionable, and measurable recommendations that support the short and long-term development of music in Surrey.

Surrey residents and music stakeholders can provide their input by taking the Surrey Music Strategy survey, by visiting the music tent at Party for the Planet on April 30 at Surrey Civic Plaza, and by sharing thoughts using community tools on the engage.surrey.ca/music website. Survey participants will be entered to win a “Live Music for a Year” prize pack valued at over $1,200 that includes two general admission tickets to FVDED in the Park on July 8 and 9, two tickets to Arkells at Rogers Arena as well as a package of local tickets and entertainment gift cards.

“Music BC looks forward to learning how the Surrey Music Strategy can be developed to best serve Surrey musicians and businesses,” said Executive Director of Music BC Lindsay MacPherson. “Implementing a robust local engagement strategy will help inform recommendations that have the potential to create positive spin-off benefits to cultural economies within the Lower Mainland and throughout B.C.”

Since October, the City has been consulting with the community and the research phase has been completed. The strategy and recommendations will be finalized in June. Research findings will help identify how music can create new opportunities that support artists, venues, economic growth, tourism, and investment. The project is supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia. Learn more at surrey.ca/music.

