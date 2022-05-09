Overnight Lane Closures Set For Pattullo Bridge This Weekend

A partial bridge closure in Metro Vancouver could cause rerouting and delays for drivers between Surrey and New Westminster this month.

The Pattullo Bridge will only be open to single-direction traffic overnight both Sunday and Monday to accommodate pothole repairs.

Here are the details on the lane closures:

Southbound/Towards Surrey direction closed Sunday, May 8 from 10 pm to 5 am

Northbound/Towards New Westminster direction closed Monday, May 9 from 10 pm to 5 am

Lanes travelling in the opposite direction of the closures will stay open, and first responders, cyclists, and pedestrians will be able to use the bridge in both directions, as well.

TransLink says the pothole repair work is meant to patch up the Pattullo Bridge so it’s “in a state of good repair” until they finish building its replacement, which will have wider lanes, a median barrier, and dedicated walking and cycling lanes separated from traffic.