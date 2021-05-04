Pandemic Pets: Reported to be the Result of Improved Mental and Physical Well-Being for Many

Of those who gave these animals a home, 26% got them from breeders, while the vast majority (64%) adopted from either a nonprofit or rescue group (40%) or another family (24%).

According to Rover.com, “93% of people said their “pandemic pet” improved their mental and/or physical wellbeing in the last year and over 80% said it made working from home and being at home during the pandemic more enjoyable.”

So, If you are currently thinking of adopting a new furry family member, take this as a sign to do so! Adoption fees are without a doubt higher than normal because of the strong demand, but if you are ready to provide a loving and safe home for a sweet animal that will give you all the love and happiness back, it is 100% worth the investment!