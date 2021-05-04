Pandemic Pets: Reported to be the Result of Improved Mental and Physical Well-Being for Many

Pet adoption is bigger and more popular than ever – since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. During these times with increased downtime, It’s no secret that many have turned to furry friends to keep them company while, in the meantime, giving them a loving home.
There are many covid doggies, and kittys out there changing peoples everyday lives for the better.
Fun fact: A new report from Rover.com says 53% percent of survey-takers who adopted a pet in the last 12 months adopted a dog, while 32% took in a cat and 14% adopted a dog and a cat.
Of those who gave these animals a home, 26% got them from breeders, while the vast majority (64%) adopted from either a nonprofit or rescue group (40%) or another family (24%).
According to Rover.com, “93% of people said their “pandemic pet” improved their mental and/or physical wellbeing in the last year and over 80% said it made working from home and being at home during the pandemic more enjoyable.”
So, If you are currently thinking of adopting a new furry family member, take this as a sign to do so! Adoption fees are without a doubt higher than normal because of the strong demand, but if you are ready to provide a loving and safe home for a sweet animal that will give you all the love and happiness back, it is 100% worth the investment!
See all the animals at our SPCA that need a home HERE!
Kate Tattersall