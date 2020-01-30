People are wearing waterjugs over their heads to protect against coronavirus

A woman was pictured wearing a plastic water jug on top of her head Wednesday night at YVR to, I’m guessing, protect herself from the coronavirus plaguing China right now.

That, or she’s giving Archie’s ‘Jughead’ a run for his money!

This gal is so committed to her headware that she’s even cut out a ponytail section in the back!

And she isn’t the only one.

It’s jugs galore in china too. People going one step further putting the whole jug over their face . I’m sorry but Asian people are known to eat a lot of fish…can you imagine the smell in there! That, mixed with your own breath, gross!

In all seriousness, I totally get wanting to go the extra measure to protect yourself from the virus that’s so far has killed more than 100 people. It’s absolutely horrible.



However the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says the jugs don’t really do all that much besides attract stares of confusion.

Thee best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

It never hurts to also wear a mask, but jugs? Leave that to Hooters.

– Vanessa Ybarra

@VanessaLYbarra (Insta)