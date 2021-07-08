Pet-A-Palooza Comes to Vancouver This September!

AN EVENT? Pinch me! This is such exciting news that Pet-A-Palooza 2021 will be taking place on September 12 at 1100 Mainland Street in Yaletown!

Pet-A-Palooza or “The Day of the Dog” is a one-day puppy party that features a variety of activities for dogs and dog lovers!

The event is FREE and open to everybody! You can expect exciting highlights and free samples at many of the booths. Swing by with your pup and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag. SO FUN!

The 2021 event is also set to have a PUPPY YOGA party right in the heart of Yaletown, and registrations are now open. Yes please!

Dog races are trick competitions are among the other highlights, and there will be a lot more news to come as the the day of the event approaches.

So get excited for a day to celebrate all our favourite four-legged friends! Pet-A-Palooza is going to be as adorable as it is exciting.

Anyone have a dog I can borrow so I can attend? hahah!

-Kate Tattersall