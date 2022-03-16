Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian’s name BRANDED on his Chest! Um…Creepy!!

Pete Davidson is so serious about Kim Karashian, he got her name branded on his chest! Um, creepy much?!

If you’ve never been in jail, in a sorority, or watched Yellowstone where guys get branded with a ‘Y’ to show their commitment to the Dutton ranch, watch THIS video to learn all about it. Unlike tattoos that can be somewhat lasered off, branding leaves a permanent, forever mark on the skin.

Um, Pete DOES know Kim’s track record with men right? She isn’t exactly known to stick around long case in point her 72 hour marriage to Kris Humphries!

That being said, is this something you can get done in Surrey?

Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra called up a local tattoo parlour to find out!