An online petition seeking clarity around the gym and fitness center closures in the province is gaining steam, with over 50,000 signatures. SHOW US THE DATA OR LET GYMS IN BC OPEN was created by Anthony and Samantha Agtarap. We spoke with them this morning about how the closures are hurting our communities and our mental health, and what they hope the government can do about it. Listen Below and sign the petition by clicking here!