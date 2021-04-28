PLAYLAND DELAYS ITS OPENING

East Vancouver’s Playland was supposed to open this weekend on May 1st but now it has postponed its opening amidst concerns that it will attract too many visitors.

Health officials expressed their concerts to the company which took it under advisement and ultimately decided that it was best to postpone opening.

They released a statement stating that “Playland was set to open on Saturday, May 1st with a strong safety plan supported by Vancouver Coastal Health. Due to this concern, we were asked to remain closed until after the May long weekend to support the provincial circuit breaker.”

Officials are certain that if the park is open, people would feel justified in breaking travel restrictions in order to visit. The park being outdoors also incites a false sense of safety.

“We do not want people travelling, and travelling to Playland, traveling to any other place for recreation or vacation right now and that, I’ve made very, very clear,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday.

Playland is set to open after the May long weekend.