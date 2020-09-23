It’s going to get creepy in October because this fall, PNE Fright Nights is transforming into two SPOOKY new events.

The popular Halloween attraction, Fright Nights will be replaced by spine-tingling activities from Friday, October 9 to Saturday, October 31. The park will be transformed into ‘SLAYLAND – Night of a Thousand Screams’. Ooooouuuuuuuuu

You’ll get to wear your Halloween costume and try twenty different rides, including a wooden roller coaster and walk-through outdoor haunted experience.

PRICE: $39.50 to $44.50 (depending on the timeslot you pick)

For those who want something a bit less frightful, there will also be a trick-or-treating drive-thru on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, where you can get a mountain of sweets like cotton candy, donuts, popcorn and candy apples.