Port Kells ‘Sandwich Nazi’ Closes Doors for Good This Sunday

This weekend’s your last chance to get a ham sandwich with a side of harassment!

Port Kell’s sandwich shop ‘ ‘La Charcuterie Delicatessen’ is closing its doors for good after this weekend (last day open is this Sunday!) but if you’re gonna go – you’ve been warned about owner Salam Kahil!



Dubbed the ‘Sandwich Nazi’ Salam will most likely rip you to shreds the minute you walk in the door.

The only deli with a “Warning: Nudity and Foul Language” sign on the door. This place is amazing.

It’s all in good fun of course, but expect some kind of fun jab – whether it be your blonde hair, old age, beer belly – nothing is off limits with this guy.

The thing is, abuse never tasted so good! His sandwiches have been called ‘The Best in the World’! Not only that, the guy has a huge heart, with a documentary made on him a few years back on the work he does making sandwiches for residents in the downtown eastside.

Seriously, the guy’s a teddy bear – once you get past the grizzly bear exterior!

Again if you want to try these world-famous sandwiches (seriously you won’ bigger juicier sandwiches than this place!) La Charcuterie Delicatessen’ is located 19080 96 Ave, Surrey,so stop on by!

Just leave your ‘sensitive snowflake’ at the door!