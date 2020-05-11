Post Pandemic – Here’s What Changes People Want To See At The Workplace

The coronavirus pandemic has led to changes at work for tons of people . . . but will any of the changes stick once those people go back to the office? To be honest, I am not sure we will ever get back to the way things used to be. People are a lot more cautious now than they were before. So what could things look like when you start punching the clock again?

A survey asked workers what they’d like to see changed once they’re going to the office again.  And here are the top five . . .

  1. Allowing more frequent working from home.
  2. Better cleaning.
  3. Fewer in-person meetings.
  4. Staggered work schedules.
  5. Requiring employees to wear masks.

The survey also found that almost three-quarters of people are going to stop shaking hands so much. I’m among those that would likely avoid shaking hands. I mean, I watch where my kids fingers go, sooooo