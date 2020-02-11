Price of Looking Good

We’re amazed at the lengths some Hollywood Stars go through in order to look good for things like awards shows!

With the Academy Awards held this past weekend, here are a few unusual treatments some actors/actresses signed up for…

– Some stars prepared for the Oscars by getting $2,000 diamond particle facial scrubs. Others got skin peels, green tea face masks and red-and-blue UV light therapy treatments to prevent acne.

– Some stars wore mink eyelashes that cost $10,000 a piece.

– Professional bronzers, who carry portable tanning sprayers, were brought in.

– Some female stars have had Botox injected under their breasts to give their sagging cleavage a much-needed lift.

– Other stars prepared for the Oscars with hydrocortisone injections, which are designed to get rid of acne and unwanted blemishes.

– Many female stars have spent the last week getting ice facials to tighten their skin. Others got bee venom masks.

– Stars were plumping their lips with cinnamon oil.

-Some wore panty shields under their arms to keep sweat away from their dresses and tuxedos.

– Some stars have used Preparation H on their puffy eyes.

– Others have used masking tape to tape the cellulite down on their legs under their gowns.

– Some stars even had Armpit Botox to prevent sweating

Source: Sheethappensprep.com