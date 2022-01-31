Prime Minsiter TrudeauIt Spoke At His First News Conference Regarding The “Freedom Convoy” & Says “Canadians Have A Right To Protest But They Don’t Have A Right To Threaten Or Intimidate Others”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the actions of some members of the ongoing Parliament Hill protests in Ottawa on Monday.

It marked the Prime Minister’s first news conference after days of trucker gridlock, reports of aggressive behaviour, and numerous calls to replace his government.

“Freedom of expression, assembly, and association are cornerstones of democracy. Nazi symbolism, racist imagery and desecration of war memorials are not. It is an insult to memory and truth. Hate can never be the answer.” -Justin Trudeau

The ‘freedom convoy’ is ongoing with rows of trucks still lined up in front of the Parliament building following the large weekend rally. Residents in Ottawa are still being advised to steer clear of downtown and several buildings remain closed.

A number of criminal investigations regarding actions that took place during the weekend protests are underway, including the desecration of monuments.Photos surfaced of a flag with a swastika being waved during the rally and staff at an Ottawa homeless shelter say they were harassed by protesters on Saturday who were demanding meals from the shelter’s kitchen.

“We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless.For those responsible for this behaviour, it needs to stop.” -Trudeau

He urged those in the convoy who disagree with the actions in question to step back and stand with other Canadians.

When asked if he would speak with protest organizers, Trudeau says he has chosen “not to go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric, violence towards fellow citizens, and a disrespect” of science.