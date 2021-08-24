Proof of Vaccination will be Required in BC for Anything Non-Essential. Restaurants, Gyms, Concerts and More

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry held briefing this afternoon to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations and updates in British Columbia.

News is, BC residents will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for a range of indoor activities and businesses including restaurants, gyms, concerts and sports games.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also cited statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated. The B.C. Vaccine Card will be needed to show a first dose of vaccine as of Sept. 13, with a second dose requirement as of Oct. 24. It will be required for entry to restaurants, including patios, ticketed indoor sports events and concerts, casinos, night clubs, high-intensity fitness classes and more.

The proof of vaccination will also be required for organized indoor events such as weddings, parties, conferences and workshops. The secure website will require name, date of birth and personal health number, and the vaccine card can be saved to a smartphone for entry to restricted venues.

The passports will not be needed for grocery stores, medical services and other essential services. Henry said the B.C. Vaccine Card will not be used for going to work, and WorkSafeBC is developing methods to help employers protect their workplaces from infection transmission. Out-of-province people will have the same requirement to show their vaccination records, as international travellers already have to provide proof of vaccination to enter Canada, she said (SurreyNowLeader).

Henry says there won’t be any exemptions to the policy because it’s a temporary measure to get the province through a risky period, and the events are optional. She says it will help businesses stay open through the fall and give people the confidence knowing that others are protected around them.

We think this is GREAT! What are your thoughts on this? Join the conversation on social media @Pulse1077!

-Kate