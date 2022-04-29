Pulse FM News Update for Friday, April 29th

The BC Muslim Association says it is “gravely concerned” after an incident outside a Surrey mosque. The association says that a car sped by Ramadan worshippers leaving evening prayers and someone in the vehicle threw a substance. Surrey RCMP is confirming the incident took place and say the moving vehicle threw water at three pedestrians from the Muslim community walking near 124 Street and 72A Avenue Wednesday just before 11:00 p.m. The the car apparently sped away but returned and pretended to try and run the them over. The association is calling on police to investigate this as a potential hate crime…. and calling on political leaders, including Trudeau and John Horgan to prioritize challenging Islamophobia.

Health Canada is reviewing the first request to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for very young kids. The Moderna application is for children between the ages of six months and five years old. The company says a trial of 6,700 children determined the vaccine was safe and produced a similar antibody response to the one that is seen in adults. A single dose for children under six is 25 micrograms — one quarter of the size given to adults and teenagers and half the size used for children ages six to 11.

A man is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Maple Ridge. RCMP say they were called to 124 Avenue near Laity Street at about 2 p.m. yesterday to reports of shots fired. Mounties say officers arrived and found the victim, adding an off-duty Vancouver police officer and an off-duty nurse stepped in to help with efforts to save his life. The man died at the scene. Police say it’s still unclear whether this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Health Canada has authorized the Canadian Blood Services to remove blood donation restrictions on men who have sex with other men and screen everyone for high-risk sexual behaviors regardless of gender or sexuality. Health Canada calls the decision “a significant milestone toward a more inclusive blood donation system nationwide” The new screening approach, which is expected to be implemented by Sept. 30, is sexual behaviour-based and will apply to anyone who donates blood or plasma.

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 1.1 per cent in February, the largest monthly increase in about a year. The rebound in accommodation and food services is among the reasons for the boost, as restrictions were eased following the surge in the Omicron variant. Early suggestions show the March number will be more like 0.5 per cent.

An all-party committee appointed to review B-C’s Police Act is recommending moving to a provincial police service to achieve what it calls a new vision of policing and community safety — rather than sticking with the R-C-M-P, which is responsible for policing most of rural B-C and some cities. The report says the committee was appointed amid widespread awareness of systemic racism in policing, demands for more accountability and questions about police responses to mental health and addictions issues.

The Rolling Thunder group is expected to arrive this afternoon in Ottawa before a gathering tomorrow morning at the National War Memorial and a rally on Parliament Hill. Hundreds of motorcycles will be in the city, although police have set up an exclusion zone downtown and say they’ll be monitoring closely as participants drive around the area Saturday. Organizers haven’t been clear about what exactly they’re protesting except to say they’ll be peacefully celebrating freedom. Rolling Thunder is partnered with several groups apparently linked to the so-called Freedom Convoy, and a statement on the group’s website refers to the convoy as a “lawful protest” that spreads peace and love.