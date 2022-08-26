Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 26th

Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition officially launched their election campaign yesterday, adopting the slogan, “Doug Gets it Done.” McCallum says he is recognized among residents as a leader who consistently delivers on promises and has no plans of slowing down. Safe Surrey’s main election promises include extending SkyTrain to Newton, investing in capital projects and infrastructure, and building middle-class attainable housing. Surrey goes to the polls on Oct. 15.

Sailings along the Tsawwassen-Duke Point BC Ferries route have slowly resumed after cancellations and severe delays caused by a police incident Thursday night. According to the Nanaimo RCMP, there was a “disturbance” aboard the Coastal Inspiration shortly after 9 p.m. Police say “Two individuals were causing concern for the staff employees of the ferry,” adding the decision was made for the ferry to return to dock. They went on to say “One individual was clearly intoxicated and appeared to be on drugs. He was arrested. A second person in his car could not be located.” Adding that after speaking with passengers, crew, and after searching the vehicle, there is no indication that person went overboard, despite earlier suggestions that may have been the case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to home on Clayton Heights late Wednesday night. Mounties were called to the area of 76 Avenue and 188 Street for reports of a “man in medical distress” at a home. When officers arrived, the 47-year-old was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts to save the man, the victim died of his injuries. The nature of his death is believed to be suspicious.

Police in Abbotsford say they’ve responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months. The department did not provide any specific locations, but says in a news release that they’ve happened in both “urban and rural areas of the city,” typically between 2 a-m and 5 a-m. Police say the five to ten armed suspects wearing dark clothing and masks, usually arrive in two vehicles. They say the suspects park down the street from the home, and enter by foot to steal items, money and marijuana plants. Police say the residents of the homes in each incident have been traumatized, but no one has yet been physically hurt.

Marketing experts say brands running ads in support of women with grey hair following C-T-V news anchor Lisa LaFlamme’s recent dismissal run the risk of being seen as opportunistic. One Retail analyst says they should prepare for added scrutiny from customers and employees when they take a stand on hot-button issues. Media reports have tied LaFlamme’s ouster to her pandemic decision to stop dying her hair. It’s not clear if companies like Wendy’s and Dove will pull their advertising dollars from Bell Media stations.