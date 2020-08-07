Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 7th

Highway 99 was closed for hours Thursday night after a driver was reportedly caught going northbound in the southbound lanes in South Surrey – leading to a multi-vehicle crash.

No word if anyone was seriously hurt – highway 99 has now reopened.

Harrison Hot Springs was anything but its usual quiet, remote community yesterday.

Three men were arrested in connection to a stabbing on the public dock just after dinner time.

A 24 year old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries – with the three men now in custody.



Bonnie Henry and Premier Horgan are stressing a safe return to school is and will be possible next month – amid parents and advocacy groups growing concerns it’s too soon to go back full-time.

Henry says the decision to go back was one they didn’t take lightly – the low risk of covid-19 to children, with no kids yet being hospitalized, one of the main factors in deciding to reopen.

Yet another Canadian has been sentenced to death in China – the second this week.

Ye Jian-hiu was slapped with the sentence for manufacturing and transporting illegal drugs –

Xu Wei-hong also sentenced to death for producing the drug ketamine.

Not much action from the feds yet except to say canada is ‘profoundly concerned.’

Surrey’s police board has officially approved having a local force in the city.

At its first ever meeting yesterday the nine member board, including mayor mccallum, approved a motion to ditch the RCMP – the actual timeline of when exactly that will happen still not fully known.



With the weekend upon us ,Health Minister Adrian Dix is out with a stern message to partiers enough is enough – time to start thinking about more yourself.

A third of the people who tested positive for covid-19 over the long weekend contracted the virus at house parties – with more 400 other party goers told to self-isolate – adding now is hands down not the time to be expanding social bubbles.

Canucks are one win away from clinching an official playoff spot.

The team beat the Minnesota wild 3-nothing last night – if they win Friday night’s game – it’s onto the next round.

Puck drop is just after 7:30pm.

The jobs are coming back – last month more than 400-thousand new jobs were brought back across the country – with more jobs reopening from the pandemi – the unemployment rate also showing slow signs of improvement — at ten per cent from twelve.

