Pulse FM News Update for Friday, December 3rd

B-C’s public safety minister says the worst of the storms that brought historic flooding and landslides may be over, but a long rebuild lies ahead. Mike Farnworth says the work will involve repairing vital transportation routes while also restoring damaged farms and helping thousands of people return to their homes. He says more than 14-thousand people have been evacuated since

the first storm hit in mid-November. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says hundreds of thousands of livestock animals have perished in the flooding.

An expert in the impacts disasters have on families is encouraging people affected by B-C’s devastating floods to take care of their mental health. Caroline McDonald-Harker studied the effects of

extensive flooding in southern Alberta in 2013 and the brutal wildfire that swept through Fort McMurray in 2016. She says major disasters have long-term psychological impacts. She notes it’s important that people don’t suppress their emotions otherwise it could take months or years before they notice the toll the disaster has taken on their mental health.

B-C’s COVID-19 vaccination rate for those five years of age and older has reached 85 per cent for the first shot and 81.8 per cent for the second dose. The Health Ministry reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and five more deaths. Five health-care facilities currently have outbreaks, including Ridge Meadows hospital and St. Paul’s in Vancouver The province has so far distributed more than 8.7 million doses of vaccines.

The emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has a federal panel strongly recommending booster shots for all Canadians over the age of 50. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is also strongly recommending boosters for people who got two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines, First Nations, Inuit and Metis people and front-line health workers. NACI is also suggesting booster doses may be offered to 18 to 49-year-olds at least six months after they receive their second shots. The World Health Organization has warned that Omicron’s high number of mutations could signal that it is more transmissible than other strains.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the pace of home sales in November indicates sales will end the year at or near an all-time record in the region. The board says sales last month were down slightly from October but were up nearly 12 per cent from a year earlier — and were 33.6 per cent higher than the 10-year November average. The year-over-year gains came as the number of homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver was down 35.7 per cent from November 2020. The lack of supply helped push the benchmark price for a home in the region up 16 per cent to just over one-million-211-thousand dollars.

The federal government has announced a new supportive home project for people aged 17 to 24 in Surrey. The federal government will be allocating $13.8 million for 30 new supportive homes for young people in the city. The funding was initially announced in Surrey in July, but the type of housing was not announced. The project, located which will be near King George and 132nd , will include 30 new homes with 24-7 support for young people many of whom will be transitioning from government care.