Pulse FM News Update for Friday, February 12

British Columbia has recorded less than 500 daily cases of COVID-19 for almost two weeks as pandemic restrictions imposed in November continue indefinitely. The province had 449 cases yesterday, along with nine more deaths, and health officials will provide a briefing today on the latest statistics. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say B-C is battling the COVID-19 pandemic alongside the overdose epidemic, but there’s no vaccine to bring an end soon to the deaths related to toxic drugs. More than 17-hundred people fatally overdosed last year as the province set an annual record for those fatalities, and nearly 13-hundred people have lost their lives to the pandemic since last March. The pandemic has pushed the number of overdose deaths in B.C. to a new record.

A man is dead after a shooting in Burnaby late Thursday. The RCMP says it happened just after 10 p.m. along McKee Street near Gilley Avenue. Homicide detectives are on scene near Byrne Creek Ravine Park alongside the Burnaby RCMP. Few details are being shared at this time. Just last week, another shooting in the area — on Portland Street — claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. IHIT said at the time the victim was known to police and that it was believed the shooting was a targeted hit. There has been no connection made between the Feb. 3 shooting and this latest incident.

The Ministry of Health says a COVID-19 outbreak is over at a Surrey long-term care facility that killed at least 17 people. The outbreak at Hilton Villa Seniors Community was declared over, according to the joint statement Thursday (Feb. 11) from Health Minister Adrian and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 10, Based on the ministry’s Feb. 11 weekly report on outbreaks in B.C. care homes, there were 123 cases and 17 deaths related to the outbreak. However, the report was compiled Feb. 9, two days before the outbreak was declared over. Of the cases, 76 were among residents and patients, while 47 were among staff. All of the deaths were among residents.

Lawyers for the province are heading to court today to ask for an injunction ordering three Fraser Valley churches not to hold in-person religious services in keeping with pandemic restrictions on gatherings. The request is linked to a constitutional challenge that was filed last month by the Riverside Chapel in Langley, the Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford and the Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack. Their petition says restrictions on in-person services violate people’s rights and freedoms. Premier John Horgan says the province has had good relations with most faith leaders in connection with pandemic measures but health orders are in place to protect everyone in churches and in communities.

Federal officials are expected to release more details today on new quarantine rules for incoming travellers. That may include information on how a mandatory three-day quarantine will work and when it will take effect. The order requires anyone arriving in Canada to take a COVID-19 test at their own cost, and then pay an estimated two-thousand-dollars for a 72-hour stay at government-approved facility

A professor at B-C’s Simon Fraser University says snowbirds don’t think of themselves as vacationers. Valorie Crooks says snowbirds view heading south in the winter as part of their life or lifestyle. The prospect of quarantining in a hotel under new federal rules sent some snowbirds flying back to Canada early, while others are calling for exemptions. A Toronto man who flew home early from Mexico believes the latest travel rules are mainly aimed at preventing short trips by vacationers and says snowbirds should be recognized as a distinct group.

Former U-S president Donald Trump’s legal team takes to the Senate floor today after House impeachment managers rested their case. At least 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in the Senate to convict Trump, which seems out of reach. Trump’s defense team plans to dispute what Democrats have been arguing for days and will instead maintain that Trump had nothing to do with the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6th.

Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu says the 2020 financial year was the bleakest in the history of commercial aviation. The airline lost 1.16-billion-dollars in the final three months of last year, down from a profit of 152-million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Rovinescu is retiring on Monday. He says he is very encouraged by the constructive nature of discussions with the federal government on sector-specific pandemic financial support. Last night, Ottawa approved Air Canada’s 190-million-dollar purchase of Transat A-T.