Pulse FM News Update for Friday, February 18th

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Whalley The Surrey RCMP received 911 calls about shots fired on 132 Street at 1:55 a.m. early yesterday morning. “Frontline officers attended the area and located a residence, which had damage consistent with a shooting, but no one was injured. Officers are in the area collecting evidence, including CCTV footage. The investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not been determined.” Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman. Amita Minhas was last seen on Feb. 16, around 10 a.m., in the 12800-block of 72B Avenue, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman. Police say Minhas has not been seen or heard from since.

Days after video showed Mounties in Alberta hugging anti-mandate protestors, video has emerged showing an RCMP officer doing the same in Surrey. This happened Monday evening, when officers moved in on the blockade at the Pacific Highway border crossing. We know 12 arrests were made that night and access to the border crossing was reopened, allowing people to drive through. However, a TikTok video from Monday shows the embrace between the Mountie and demonstrator, as officers were telling protesters to get off the road. The video also shows other officers be friendly with the man, shaking hands with him. Social media posts identify the man getting that hug as one of the organizers of the protest at 176th Street.

For the first time in more than three decades, inflation in Canada has climbed above five per cent reaching 5.1 per cent in January. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate nudged up three basis points since its 4.8 per cent setting in December. Analysts blame soaring housing prices, concern about global oil supplies, and a consistent leap in grocery prices.

A Surrey councilor says a “better level of service” is required for picking up garbage around bins “overflowing” with trash in city parks. Jack Hundial is particularly concerned for upcoming months – he says ““in the summer time especially, with more people spending time outdoors and in parks, this issue needs to be resolved. He goes on to say that they received multiple complaints, and all of them on council have received images along this, complaints from residents in this.” Hundial made a statement that a total of $1,210,067.04 in contracts for A & B to Horizon Landscape Contractors and Vane Lawn & Garden Services will be needed to provide landscape maintenance services in the city’s parks.

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a young man was found in Hawthorne Park Wednesday morning with serious injuries. “A medical examination at the hospital revealed a gunshot wound, and the victim, who is known to police, remains in hospital in serious condition.” BC Ambulance Services called police shortly before 10 a.m. that they were responding to a call of an unresponsive man at the park, in the 10500-block of 144 Street. Surrey Mounties searched the area with the Integrated Police Dog Service and Air 1 helicopter, but the scene of shooting has not been confirmed.

Ottawa police are cracking down as antigovernment truckers continue to ignore demands that they disband. The lawyer representing the Freedom Convoy has confirmed that Tamara Lich, one of the main organizers of the protest, has been arrested. Keith Wilson also says Chris Barber, another organizer, was arrested earlier. Their arrests were among several yesterday afternoon after police and political leaders spent the day warning protesters to go home.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has updated her COVID-19 workplace safety order to support the transition of employees back into the workplace. Henry has removed a section of the order requiring employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an operational need for them to be in the workplace. The Health Ministry says Henry and the province recognize that every workplace is different and some will be able to return to in-person work quickly — and others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models. But it says all workplaces must continue to have COVID-19 safety plans in place and a face mask order continues to apply to some Workplaces.

R-C-M-P say a joint operation targeting people using the transit system to commit crimes in Richmond resulted in 18 arrests. The Mounties say they teamed up with Metro Vancouver Transit Police for the operation last Saturday after recent crime trends indicated criminals were using the Canada Line to enter the city. They say 11 of those arrested were not residents of Richmond, but had arrived using transit. The Mounties say the arrests were for offenses including theft, possession of stolen property and breach of conditions.

Surrey RCMP say the 21-year old man reported missing was located safe. “Thank you to the media and members of our community for your assistance.” The man was reported missing on Feb. 15 and was last seen at about 11:15 p.m., the same date, in the 9800-block of King George Boulevard. The B-C government is investing more than 136-million dollars to build a new trades and technology training complex to train people with hopes to fill one-million job openings over the next decade. Premier John Horgan says the complex at the B-C-I-T campus in Burnaby will benefit more than 12-thousand full- and part-time students a year in 20 trades and technology programs. Horgan says his government has heard throughout the pandemic that businesses need more workers, and the economy will sputter without a strong, skilled workforce, so this is a step in the right direction.

British Columbia health officials reported 782 new COVID-19 cases yesterday afternoon. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 744 (-18) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 120 (-1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation. There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia. The next covid update will be today at 3pm.