Pulse FM News Update for Friday, February 25th

A short time after the Kremlin announced Vladimir Putin had agreed to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials, it now says peace talks look uncertain due to apparent differences over a venue. Putin initially agreed to talks after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy offered to discuss non-aligned status for Ukraine. But the Kremlin says Ukrainian officials aren’t willing to travel to Minsk and would prefer to meet in Poland, which is a NATO country. Putin has claimed that the western refusal to heed Russia’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO prompted him to order an invasion of the neighbouring country. Russian troops are continuing to advance into Kyiv, with reporters hearing explosions only 800 metres from the president’s headquarters.

Yellow and blue flags are flying in cities across Canada as Ukrainian Canadians demonstrate to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine and urge Ottawa to act swiftly to help defend their homeland. One Vancouver protester who moved to Canada 12 years ago but still has family in Ukraine she says she has received calls from family telling her tanks were coming and explosions had started. Another rally is to take place tomorrow at 1 p-m outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

A Canadian security expert says Canada should be ready to offer sanctuary to those leaving Ukraine as Russian military continue their advancement into the country. He says its unclear how long Europe will keep its borders open, or how willing it will be to accommodate what could be an influx of millions of new asylum seekers. Canada has promised to prioritize immigration applications from Ukraine to bring people fleeing the country to safety as quickly as possible.

B.C. will begin rolling out broad distribution of COVID rapid tests starting today. The province says free kits containing five Rapid Antigen Tests will be available at select pharmacies Initially, the tests will only be available to people aged 70 and up and those at highest risk of more severe illness from COVID. The eligible ages will be expanded as more kits become available. The province says the number of locations where rapid tests are available will “grow rapidly with time and supply.” People who are eligible for the rapid tests will have to show their BC Services Card at the pharmacy. There will be a limit of one five-test kit per person within a 28-day period.

ICBC says court dates have been requested to dispute 417 tickets related to alleged COVID-19 mandate violations. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says people who don’t pay their fines but want to drive their vehicle may have to pay up. Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act last spring allow the corporation to refuse to issue drivers and vehicle licences to people who have not paid fines. This comes as the province reported 612 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 102 in intensive care.

Premier John Horgan is expected to make a cabinet announcement today. The throne last week said the government would create a new ministry for better stewardship and management of B-C’s lands and resources. The B-C budget includes funding for a new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship. But an announcement about a minister to oversee the portfolio has not yet been made.