Pulse FM News Update for Friday, February 5

Police say a shooting in Surrey that killed a woman and left a man injured was not a “random act.” Police were called yesterday morning to a home on 139A Street after reports of gunshots being heard, and found a woman in grave condition and a man suffering non life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital, but the woman died of her injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to help with the investigation. Police asked anyone with information on the shootings or dash-cam video to contact surrey RCMP

While the COVID-19 curve has been trending downward lately, there are still concerns about the more contagious variants of the virus ahead of the provincial modelling update. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be breaking down where the data shows B.C. is heading in its fight against the virus Friday morning. It is also the day current health orders, which restrict social gatherings, will be addressed and possibly extended. Henry and Dix have already urged people to enjoy the Super Bowl safely this weekend, and to not make it a “super-spreading day.” The bar and restaurant industry isn’t expecting any last-minute restrictions, similar to New Year’s Eve. The province is currently dealing with a short supply of COVID-19 vaccines, following facility upgrades at Pfizer. But Henry has said deliveries will start picking back up again later this month. this will all be talked about this afternoon at the 3pm briefing.

Provincial health officials say the Super Bowl has potential to make Sunday a “super-spreading day” if people don’t make safe choices. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are asking the public to respect bans on gatherings, especially given the emergence of COVID-19 variants in B-C. They say COVID-19 curve is slowly bending downward, with 465 new cases yesterday for a total of 4,447 active cases. Six more people have died for a total death toll of one-thousand-240 in B-C, while more than 62-thousand people who previously tested positive are considered recovered

The B-C Teachers Federation is applauding an expanded mask mandate in schools but says more must be done to keep its members safe. Union president Teri Mooring says changes are still needed to improve school density, ventilation and contract tracing. The province announced yesterday that students in middle and secondary school and staff for kindergarten through Grade 12 will be required to wear masks in all indoor areas of the school, with some exceptions. Teachers must submit their school safety checklist and have everything in place by February 26th.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal public health officials will have more to say about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during their Friday briefings. Last night, Trudeau told provincial and territorial leaders that Pfizer and Moderna continue to promise they will deliver six-million doses by the end of next month. But earlier yesterday, Major-General Dany Fortin admitted that already-delayed vaccine shipments from Moderna will be reduced further this month and that he didn’t yet know by how much.

A Vancouver man’s decision to launch an online fundraiser to help cover legal costs and recoup his losses after his “makeshift nightclub” was shut down by police is being slammed by a local politician. On Thursday, Mohammad Movassaghi started a GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000. The page was taken offline soon after it appeared, raising just $260. Movassaghi was arrested last weekend, and is facing two criminal charges after allegedly defying provincial health orders to host gatherings in his home. The penthouse parties reportedly featured tables, menus, cash tills, bartenders, and a DJ. In his since-deleted post, he said he was raising money to recoup $15,000 he lost when police confiscated cash and liquor. Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung says this latest move is another slap in the face to hard-hit businesses in the city.