Pulse FM News Update for Friday, January 15

B-C is reporting 536 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also says the first case of the new, more easily-spread South African variant of the virus has been confirmed in B-C. Henry says the case is concerning because the infected person is not know to have travelled or to have a connection to a traveler. She says four cases of the British variant have also been confirmed in the province — all linked two separate travelers.

Pfizer-BioNTech is temporarily reducing deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada because of production issues in Europe. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says this is not a stoppage, and

that the drugmakers believe they will still be able to deliver four-million doses by the end of March, but can’t guarantee it. The latest federal projections suggest the second wave of the pandemic may soon exceed the first in terms of infections and deaths, with 10-thousand infections per day by the end of the month. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the steady

increase of hospitalizations in Quebec and Ontario are straining the health system’s ability to keep up with critical care demands.

Mission RCMP say they have arrested two teenage girls in relation to a shocking video circulating on social media. The video depicts two teens kicking and punching a 13-year-old girl at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School on Monday. Police say the two girls have been released pending further investigation, but they are not permitted back on school grounds, nor are they allowed to contact the victim. Supporters of the victim have organized a vehicle parade on Sunday to show her that she has the backing of the community.

A few Surrey schools will be taking part in the inaugural Black Shirt Day today! The Anti-Racism Coalition of Vancouver started the petition two months ago to designate Jan. 15 Black Shirt Day. Since then, it has received more than 8,500 signatures, with a goal of 10,000. The coalition is petitioning for Black Shirt Day to be introduced in B.C. in “recognition of the struggle for civil rights fought by Black and racialized Canadians.” Creators of the petition said Having a t-shirt just opens the door to spread awareness and opens the door for parents and teachers to have this difficult conversation with children, just focused around a shirt.” The first Black Shirt Day comes in the wake of worldwide protests calling for racial equality throughout 2020, sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, after being restrained by Minneapolis police.

A ‘drive-in and park protest’ in support of Indian farmers is happening in Cloverdale this Saturday (Jan. 16). The Surrey Challo event, which will be at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, is described as “a cultural awakening & lively protest.” There have been several rallies in Cloverdale since late 2020 to support the farmers in India who are protesting three bills that had been put forward to the country’s central government in September. that affect “small-time farmers” in India. The event will include speeches and performances by about 20 individuals and groups. A poster for the event says people can arrive and park their vehicles at 1 p.m., with the speakers and artists starting at 2 p.m. It adds people can bring signs, flags, dhols and “noise.” People are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow all COVID-19 rules.

Dr Bonnie Henry says she does not believe she has the authority to limit out-of-province travel, nor is she considering such orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. Doctor Bonnie Henry says B-C’s borders are different because people can cross it in many ways — particularly from Alberta. The premier says the provincial government is seeking legal advice on whether it can limit non-essential travel to the province during the pandemic. John Horgan says there is concern about people coming from other provinces or territories and spreading COVID-19.

The BC Utilities Commission has approved ICBC’s request for a 15 per cent decrease on basic insurance. A statement from the commission says the new rates will kick in May 1 of this year. When the province made the application last month, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the drop would be one of the most significant reductions in rates at ICBC in 40 years. The savings are expected to come from a reduction of about $1.5 billion in legal costs, as the province adopts a no-fault model. Many drivers will see a one-time refund due to the difference in cost between current insurance rates and those that are set to go into effect.

At least 21 current or former members of the U-S military or law enforcement were at or near the Capitol riot and more than a dozen others are under investigation. In many cases, those who stormed the Capitol appeared to use tactics, body armour and radio headsets like those of the police they were confronting. Experts have long warned about extremists recruiting people with military and law enforcement training, and say the insurrection saw some of their worst fears realized. Regarding Trump being impeached for the second time, there is no further news, and at this point we are just waiting on how the senate chooses to go forward with the impeachment process.