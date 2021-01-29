Pulse FM News Update for Friday, January 29

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced all Canadian travelers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport when they land and quarantine in a designated hotel

for three days at their own expense while they await results. He says that’s expected to cost more than $2000. Those with negative test results will be able to then quarantine for the remainder of the mandatory two weeks at home, while those with positive tests will be required to quarantine in designated government facilities. Canada’s main airlines will also suspend service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday until April 30. Trudeau says it’s important to further restrict international travel as more infectious variants of COVID-19 spread around the globe. In the coming weeks, non-essential travelers will also have to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States We will continue to keep you updated throughout the morning as we get more information from Trudeaus press conference

British Columbia health officials are urging residents to stay home for holidays coming up next month like Family Day and the Lunar New Year. In a joint statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry say the same approach needs to be taken as with other holidays over the past year and they should be put on hold. Yesterday’s CovidBC update: 546 new cases since we last reported, for a total of 66,265 cases in BC. There have been 12 new deaths, for a total of 1,184. To date, 127,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC.

Vancouver Coastal Health says 288 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Whistler from the start of the year through Tuesday. It says most of them are young people in their 20s and 30s who

live, work and socialize together. The health agency is urging Whistler residents and potential visitors to continue to follow public health restrictions to lower the rising number of COVID-19 infections. It says Whistler experienced a similar spike in cases in November, which was resolved in early December.

Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms. With vaccinations off to a rocky start globally, experts had been counting on a one-dose vaccine that would stretch scarce supplies and avoid the logistics nightmare of getting people to return for boosters. But with some other competing vaccines shown to be 95% effective after two doses, at question is whether somewhat less protection is an acceptable tradeoff to get more shots in arms quickly. J&J said the vaccine is safe, with reactions similar to other COVID-19 shots such as fever that occur when the immune system is revved up.

Virtual events will take place today on Facebook and Zoom to mark the fourth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting. Six Muslim were killed and five others were wounded at the Quebec City Islamic cultural center in 2017. The federal heritage minister announced yesterday that today will be the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia. Steven Guilbeault says Canadians have an obligation to remember the victims and a responsibility to combat discrimination.

The guilty verdicts have been upheld for two men serving life sentences in connection with the province’s deadliest gang shooting, a B.C. Court of Appeal judge ruled Thursday. A judgment posted online provided few details about the decision, saying that the reasons are being withheld for now because there is an order sealing the court file to protect confidential information. However, the judges wrote, “None of the grounds of appeal that would have resulted in a new trial are upheld, and the verdicts of guilt are affirmed.” Haevischer and Johnston were both sentenced to life in prison in 2014, after being found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder. They were also found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit murder. The charges stem from execution-style shootings of six people in a Surrey condo in 2007. The victims have been referred to as the “Surrey Six.”

A raid of an apartment in British Columbia has solved a two-year-old mystery about a valuable guitar belonging to a member of Canadian rock band 54-40. Chilliwack RCMP say an investigation of a break-in in that city led them to Surrey and a suite where a Gibson Dove guitar was among the many items recovered. The vintage instrument was one of seven stolen from 54-40 in October 2018 when their parked van was targeted by thieves in Metro Vancouver. Five of the guitars, described by the band as “the most unique” of the set, were recovered soon after, but the Gibson Dove and the seventh instrument remained missing. Charges are being considered against two people arrested and released in the Surrey raid that RCMP say also uncovered property including credit cards, jewelry, firearms and electric scooters.