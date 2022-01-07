Pulse FM News Update for Friday, January 7th

Monday is back-to-school for most kids in B.C., but many people are concerned about the return to the classroom due to the Omicron variant. The majority of kids in B.C. have been out of class this week, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases following the holiday winter break. The province says the extra week allowed for additional safety measures to be in place for Jan. 10. The measures include reinforcing daily health checks, staggering times to prevent crowding, conducting virtual only assemblies and staff meetings, allowing visitors only for direct support, and pausing extracurricular sports. B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, and B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside will be speaking Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

B-C recorded 16 new COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities for a total of 37 active outbreaks. The Health Ministry says many of the outbreaks are in seniors’ care facilities. The province reported three-thousand-223 new COVID-19 cases yesterday along with three new deaths.

B-C firefighters, police and teachers are among those putting together contingency plans in case a significant number of employees call in sick as COVID-19 cases surge because of the Omicron variant. The Professional Firefighters Association says the variant is affecting firefighters in communities across the province. More than half of the firefighters in Prince Rupert were off sick this week due to COVID-19. R-C-M-P are also expecting a rise in the number of employees requiring sick leave or time off due to exposure to the virus.

More than $50 million has been earmarked for a “Sport & Ice Complex” in Cloverdale. The rink project (approved in June, 2021) will see the twin-sheet arena located at 177th and 64 Avenue on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The city said at the time that groundbreaking would take place in early 2022 and the arena was expected to open in the fall or winter of 2023.

Getting into the B.C. Interior is going to be even more of a challenge Friday as all three major routes are closed due to significant issues. An avalanche risk has shut down Highway 3 near Alison Pass about 30 kilometers east of Hope, according to Drive BC. The highway was the only route open to non-essential traffic, connecting the Lower Mainland to Princeton along southern B.C. Before Highway 3 reopened just before Christmas to all travelers, the route was restricted to essential vehicles only because of flooding in B.C. in November. The Coquihalla Highway, which was recently reopened to commercial travel only, has also been closed due to a serious crash north of Hope. The other major route, Highway 1, remains closed north of Boston Bar following the floods and landslides back in November. Highway 99 is open, but travel advisories are in effect and restrictions remain in place.