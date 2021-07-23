Pulse FM News Update for Friday, July 23

B-C’s emergency co-ordination agency is working to expand its use of a public alert system for large-scale and potentially fatal disasters, as hundreds more residents have been forced from their homes because of wildfires. Alert Ready is a Canada-wide system that allows government officials to issue public safety alerts through major television and radio broadcasters, as well as compatible wireless devices. Pader Brach (PAY’-der BROCK), executive director of regional operations with Emergency Management BC, says the system is being looked at for a variety of hazards, although he could not say if it would be in place for this wildfire season. The system is already in use for tsunami threats and amber alerts, however, it was not used during the “heat dome” in June in which the B-C Coroners Service has said the typical death rate tripled

The executive director with the B-C Wildfire Service says strong winds fanned the flames of several wildfires yesterday, causing them to grow and prompting additional evacuations. Ian Meier says conditions are extremely dry in the southern half of the province and there is “no relief in sight.” There was better news in northern B-C, where he says cooler temperatures and precipitation allowed officials to reallocate some resources further south. About 4,300 properties were under evacuation orders yesterday due. To wildfires scorching British Columbia’s south, which is further

challenged with drought conditions and water shortages. Nearly 18-thousand additional properties are under alert, meaning residents are warned to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

B-C health officials reported 89 cases of COVID-19 yesterday — the highest numbers seen in a month. They say the total number of active infections is 781 and there have been no new deaths. Two outbreaks in the Fraser Health region are reported, with one at an acute care facility and the other at a long-term home. Officials say more than 80 per cent of those eligible have received their first vaccine dose, with about 57 per cent having got their second shot

The executive director of the B-C Wildfire Service says drought and water shortages are aggravating B-C’s fire situation. Ian Meier says most of the water shortages are affecting the southern half of the province, due to little or no rain over the past five weeks and none in the forecast. However, he says the water scarcity is not yet compromising firefighting efforts. Freshwater fishing is closed in many areas due to the added stress to fish from low flows and high water temperatures, while the province is also urging residents to conserve water and observe local restrictions. The government says people and ecosystems are likely to be affected in several areas that are already under Drought Level 4 restrictions, which are the second-most severe on B-C’s scale of five

The B-C Conservation Officer Service says it’s investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park. It says a woman jogging along the seawall suffered minor injuries after she was bitten on the leg by a coyote around 9:30 p-m on Wednesday. It notes that officers are now working to find and euthanize the coyote in the attack. Officers have previously said they believe as many as six coyotes have been involved in recent attacks in the park