Pulse FM News Update for Friday, July 23

B-C’s emergency co-ordination agency is working to expand its use of a public alert system for large-scale and potentially fatal disasters, as hundreds more residents have been forced from their homes because of wildfires. Alert Ready is a Canada-wide system that allows government officials to issue public safety alerts through major television and radio broadcasters, as well as compatible wireless devices. Pader Brach (PAY’-der BROCK), executive director of regional operations with Emergency Management BC, says the system is being looked at for a variety of hazards, although he could not say if it would be in place for this wildfire season. The system is already in use for tsunami threats and amber alerts, however, it was not used during the “heat dome” in June in which the B-C Coroners Service has said the typical death rate tripled
challenged with drought conditions and water shortages. Nearly 18-thousand additional properties are under alert, meaning residents are warned to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.
The executive director of the B-C Wildfire Service says drought and water shortages are aggravating B-C’s fire situation. Ian Meier says most of the water shortages are affecting the southern half of the province, due to little or no rain over the past five weeks and none in the forecast. However, he says the water scarcity is not yet compromising firefighting efforts. Freshwater fishing is closed in many areas due to the added stress to fish from low flows and high water temperatures, while the province is also urging residents to conserve water and observe local restrictions. The government says people and ecosystems are likely to be affected in several areas that are already under Drought Level 4 restrictions, which are the second-most severe on B-C’s scale of five
The B-C Conservation Officer Service says it’s investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park. It says a woman jogging along the seawall suffered minor injuries after she was bitten on the leg by a coyote around 9:30 p-m on Wednesday. It notes that officers are now working to find and euthanize the coyote in the attack. Officers have previously said they believe as many as six coyotes have been involved in recent attacks in the park
After being delayed for nearly a year, TransLink’s new SeaBus took its maiden voyage across the Burrard Inlet Thursday. The Burrard Chinook is the first SeaBus to also serve as an art installation. The vessel is decked in art from the Musqueam, Squamish and pays tribute to the Chinook salmon, one of the most iconic species in Pacific waters and with local First Nations. TransLink’s new CEO Kevin Quinn made his first public appearance at the unveiling event and spoke about how the additional SeaBus will bolster commuter convenience. “The SeaBus is one of the most iconic, efficient, and comfortable services in the Metro Vancouver transit system. Thousands of people will see the Burrard Chinook each day, and we are so proud that its artwork reflects the culture of the local Indigenous communities,” he said. Representatives of the local First Nations spoke at the ceremony along with singers and drummers. They played as the Burrard Chinook made its way between Waterfront Station and Lonsdale Quay. TransLink’s former CEO Kevin Desmond said the vessel will be used to reduce sailing times during peak hours.
BC health officials announced 112 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,842. In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 603 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 46 individuals are currently hospitalized, 17 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation. New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 30 new cases, 199 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 15 new cases, 110 total active cases
- Interior Health: 59 new cases, 256 total active cases
- Northern Health: Three new cases, 10 total active cases
- Island Health: Five new cases, 22 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases
There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,767 deaths in British Columbia. One death was in Fraser Health, one death was in Vancouver Coastal Health, and the other two were in Interior Health. To date, 80.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,415,178 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,654,367 of which are second doses. 146,463 people who tested positive have now recovered.
Charges have been laid against a 24-year-old man, and Surrey RCMP are seeking a second man related to a series of bitcoin ATM robberies, and property crimes in Surrey and Langley. Bryce Telford of no fixed address is facing ten charges including robbery and theft, related to four separate incidents. Allegations against Bryce Telford include the alleged theft of a Bitcoin ATM from a business in the 20600-block of Willoughby Town Centre Drive in Langley on June 11, 2021. Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify a second unknown male suspect in that incident. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20’s, approximately 6’ tall, 160lbs, with short brown hair, wearing grey sweatpants, and a grey, white, and black hooded Champion brand sweatshirt.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.